AP Poll Top 25: Iowa State slips one spot behind next opponent
A close loss to Auburn at the Maui Invitational led to a small drop in the latest AP Poll Top 25 for the Iowa State men.
The Cyclones (5-1) are now ranked sixth, down one position from last week. Iowa State rebounded with two wins on the big island after the heartbreaking defeat to Auburn, who is now ranked second behind Kansas.
Kansas and Auburn shared the first-place votes, with the Jayhawks receiving 35 and the Tigers 26. The total points between the two is just nine different.
Tennessee, Kentucky and Marquette, the next opponent for the Cyclones, now round out the Top 5. Tennesse and Kentucky both moved up four spots while Marquette climbed five.
Along with Iowa State dropping one, Gonzaga fell five spots while Houston dropped out of the Top 10 to 17th overall.
Purdue moved up five spots to No. 8 with Duke and Alabama rounding out the Top 10. Oregon climbed 14 positions to No. 12 with Florida, Memphis, Pittsburgh and Illinois all making huge jumps.
Two-time defending national champion Connecticut nearly fell out of the Top 25, falling 23 spots to No. 25.
Cincinnati and Baylor, two other Big 12 schools, are 14th and 15th.
Indiana, Arkansas, Creighton, Xavier, Arizona and Mississippi State all dropped out.
Here is the latest AP Poll Top 25 for the week of Dec. 2:
Week 5 AP Poll Top 25
(Dec. 2, 2024)
1. Kansas (35)
2. Auburn (26)
3. Tennessee
4. Kentucky
5. Marquette
6. Iowa State
7. Gonzaga
8. Purdue
9. Duke
10. Alabama
11. Wisconsin
12. Oregon
13. Florida
14. Cincinnati
15. Baylor
16. Memphis
17. Houston
18. Pittsburgh
19. Illinois
20. North Carolina
21. Oklahoma
22. Texas A&M
23. Ole Miss
24. San Diego State
25. Connecticut
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 108; Arkansas 104; Texas 97; Michigan 95; Arizona State 89, Indiana 72; Drake 58; Xavier 33; Utah State 28; Louisville 27; West Virginia 26; Clemson 25; Dayton 24; BYU 24; Texas Tech 22; Nebraska 22; Mississippi State 20; Ohio State 19; Maryland 13; UCLA 13; Creighton 12; Saint Mary’s 11; Georgia 10; St. John’s 7; Loyola Chicago 4; DePaul 3; Florida State 3; UC Irvine 2; Columbia 2.
Dropped from rankings: Indiana 14; Arkansas 19; Creighton 21; Xavier 22; Arizona 24; Mississippi State 24.