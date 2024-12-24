Iowa State Cyclones

AP Poll Top 25: Iowa State stays in same spot as no change at the top of rankings

Iowa State is still ranked No. 3 behind Tennessee, Auburn in latest AP basketball poll

Dana Becker

Iowa State remained third in the latest AP Poll Top 25 this week.
Iowa State remained third in the latest AP Poll Top 25 this week. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State men remain No. 3 in the latest AP Poll Top 25, which was released on Monday.

Following a win over Morgan State, the Cyclones (10-1) check in behind SEC powers Tennessee and Auburn, keeping the Top 3 the same for another week.

Duke and Alabama are right behind Iowa State, as Kentucky dropped six spots to No. 10 this week. Florida, Kansas, Marquette and Oregon complete the Top 10.

Along with Iowa State and Kansas, the Big 12 Conference is represented by Houston, Cincinnati and newcomer Baylor. The Cougars are ranked 15th, the Bearcats are No. 17 and the Bears are 25th.

Other newcomers include Mississippi State, Arkansas and Illinois, as Memphis, Dayton, Michigan and Clemson all dropped out. 

The Cyclones close out 2024 when they travel to Boulder to take on Colorado. That game is set for Monday, Dec. 30 and will be the conference opener. 

Here is the men’s college basketball AP Poll Top 25 for Week 8:

College Basketball AP Poll Top 25

(Dec. 23)

1. Tennessee (41)

2. Auburn (21)

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Alabama

6. Florida

7. Kansas

8. Marquette

9. Oregon

10. Kentucky

11. Connecticut

12. Oklahoma

13. Texas A&M

14. Gonzaga

15. Houston

16. Mississippi

17. Cincinnati

18. Michigan State

19. Mississippi State

20. San Diego State

21. Purdue

22. UCLA

23. Arkansas

24. Illinois

25. Baylor

Others receiving votes: Maryland 119; Dayton 108; Drake 91; St. John’s 90; Memphis 65; Michigan 50; Georgia 45; Pittsburgh 27 West Virginia 26; Missouri 25; Ohio State 23; North Carolina 20; Clemson 18; Arizona State 13; Utah State 9; Wisconsin 9; Texas Tech 8; Indiana 8; St. Bonaventure 4; Penn State 3.

Dropped from rankings: Memphis 21; Dayton 22; Michigan 24; Clemson 25.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball