Audi Crooks scores 30, Addy Brown with double-double in big win for Iowa State
The 18th-ranked Iowa State women cruised past Eastern Illinois on Sunday in Ames, 87-55.
Audi Crooks had her second straight game with at least 30 points while Addy Brown recorded a double-double inside Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones (9-3) now set their sights on national title contender Connecticut, who they will face on Tuesday as part of the Invesco Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase. That game will take place from Uncasville, Conn. and air live on FOX Sports 1.
Crooks and Iowa State raced out to a 23-12 lead, as the sophomore was 12 of 16 from the field for the night while also making all six of her free throws. She struggled at the line last week in a loss to Iowa.
Brown tallied 20 points with 11 rebounds and four assists, going 8 of 14 from the floor while making two 3-pointers. Sydney Harris had nine points with three triples, while Arianna Jackson had six points.
Emily Ryan dished out seven assists with just two turnovers as the Cyclones recorded 26 assists on 31 made field goals. They were also 11 of 24 from the 3-point line.
For Eastern Illinois, Macy McGlone had 14 points, Alex Rouse 13 and Sydney-James Desroches 12. Kiyley Flowers dished out eight assists and McGlone had eight rebounds.
Crooks now has three 30-point games this season and four in her Iowa State career. She has scored in double figures 44 consecutive times. Ryan, meanwhile, climbed to 20th on the NCAA Div. I career list for assists.