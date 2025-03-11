Big 12 Conference Tournament odds for each team to cut down the nets in Kansas City
The beauty of March Madness is the completely unpredictable nature that we get as college basketball fans.
But before we can get to the “Big Dance,” we have to have several “little dances” around the country with conference championships.
The Big 12 Tournament tips off Tuesday from Kansas City with four first round games. The Top 4 seeds out of the regular season all received double byes through to the quarterfinals.
Houston, who lost just once during the Big 12 slate, is the odds-on favorite to cut down the nets after reaching the finals last year. In that championship game it was Iowa State knocking off the Cougars.
Here are the latest odds to win the Big 12 Conference Tournament courtesy of FanDuel:
Men’s Big 12 Basketball Conference Tournament Odds
- Houston +110
- Texas Tech +350
- Iowa State +500
- Arizona +1000
- Kansas +1100
- BYU +1100
- Baylor +3500
- West Virginia +10000
- Cincinnati +15000
- Kansas State +20000
- Arizona State +30000
- Oklahoma State +30000
- Colorado +30000
- TCU +30000
- UCF +30000
- Utah +30000
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.