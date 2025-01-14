Big 12 men’s basketball power rankings topped by Iowa State
The dynamic of the Big 12 Conference on the men’s basketball side could swing in a new direction this week.
However, it could also remain solidly behind Iowa State if the Cyclones can score two more wins.
Iowa State takes on both Kansas and West Virginia this week, as they sit in the clear-cut No. 1 position in the latest power rankings.
The Jayhawks are second with Houston third followed by the Mountaineers. Arizona, Texas Tech, Baylor, Cincinnati, Arizona State and UCF round out the Top 10.
Houston and West Virginia square off on Wednesday night as well in a key matchup in the league.
Below is the latest Big 12 Conference men’s basketball power rankings:
1. Iowa State (14-1)
- Next Game: vs. Kansas, January 15
2. Kansas (12-3)
- Next Game: at Iowa State, January 15
3. Houston (12-3)
- Next Game: vs. West Virginia, January 15
4. West Virginia (12-3)
- Next Game: at Houston, January 15
5. Arizona (10-5)
- Next Game: vs. Baylor, January 14
6. Texas Tech (11-4)
- Next Game: at Kansas State, January 14
7. Baylor (10-4)
- Next Game: at Arizona, January 14
8. Cincinnati (10-5)
- Next Game: at Colorado, January 15
9. Arizona State (10-5)
- Next Game: vs. UCF, January 14
10. UCF (11-4)
- Next Game: at Arizona State, January 14
11. BYU (10-5)
- Next Game: vs. Oklahoma State, January 14
12. TCU (9-6)
- Next Game: vs. Utah, January 15
13. Utah (9-6)
- Next Game: at TCU, January 15
14. Colorado (9-6)
- Next Game: vs. Cincinnati, January 15
15. Oklahoma State (9-6)
- Next Game: at BYU, January 14
16. Kansas State (7-8)
- Next Game: vs. Texas Tech, January 14