Breaking: Iowa State’s Kelsey Joens enters transfer portal
The Iowa State women were set to lose just one key player from this past season. Now, you can make it two.
Kelsey Joens has entered her name into the transfer portal, according to On3Sports. Joens averaged five points per game this past season as a sophomore for the Cyclones.
A 5-foot-10 guard from Iowa City, Joens has played in 68 games with Iowa State, making 22 starts. She has averaged exactly 19.2 minutes each of the past two seasons.
Joens was one of the top 3-point shooters for the Cyclones, sinking 79 triples while shooting 41 percent from deep. She also contributed 218 rebounds, 75 assists, 47 steals and 12 blocked shots.
This past year, Joens hit double figures four times, scoring 13 vs. Houston and 11 vs. both Kansas and Cincinnati.
While the loss hurts, Iowa State has received confirmation that both starters Audi Crooks and Addy Brown will return, and recently received a commitment from key transfer Jada Williams.