Career Day for Iowa State Star Wasn't Enough To Save Team Against Cincinnati

There is some trouble brewing for the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team. They entered this week No. 2 in the AP Poll Top 25 with an undefeated 16-0 record, but have lost two games in a row.

They had to go on the road to play at Allen Fieldhouse, which has been a house of horrors for the program, and lost 84-63. Looking to get back on track over the weekend, they were on the road again, this time visiting the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Another loss occurred, falling 79-70. It was an incredibly disappointing performance, as the team struggled through yet another slow start that was ultimately too much to overcome. For the eighth straight game against a power conference opponent, the team trailed at the midway point of the first half.

Slow starts are something that head coach T.J. Otzelberger needs to figure out. He has done a great job adjusting mid-game, helping the team dominate coming out of the locker room for the second half through the under-16 timeout; why can’t the team start games with the same level of production?

Milan Momcilovic's heroics not enough to save Iowa State

Jan 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) dribbles the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

That is something that needs to be figured out, and one way to avoid slow starts could be getting Milan Momcilovic more involved in the early going. He has been the team’s most consistent weapon offensively despite being used so infrequently that he is considered a limited role player before the Cincinnati game by KenPom based on usage.

Had it not been for the sharpshooting junior, the Cyclones would have suffered another blowout loss. He single-handedly kept the team in the game with an incredible second half en route to a career game.

Momcilovic scored 26 out of his career-high 34 points after halftime, including seven 3-pointers. He has been unconscious from long range all season, connecting on 54.2% of his 3-point attempts thus far, which is the best rate in men’s college basketball.

The Bearcats kept losing him, and he constantly made them pay, making eight of 14 attempts from beyond the arc and only one of four on 2-pointers. It was the third time already this season that he made at least eight 3-pointers, as he continues moving up the program’s all-time list.

Iowa State needs to do a better job of getting Momcilovic involved early and often. His heroics came in the second half to help keep the Cyclones in the game, but had he gotten some of these looks early on, the outcome of the contest could have been different.

More Iowa State Basketball News: