Coaches Poll Top 25: Cyclones hold at No. 3 ahead of Big 12 Conference opener
Ahead of the Big 12 Conference opener, the Iowa State men remain the highest-ranked league team, checking in once again at No. 3 in the latest college basketball Coaches Poll Top 25.
Tennessee and Auburn remain in the top spots, receiving all 31 first-place votes this week.
Duke, Florida, Alabama, Kansas, Marquette and Oregon all moved up a spot after Kentucky fell six slots to No. 10.
Oklahoma was another big climber, going up four spots to No. 11. Mississippi State moved up six spots, Illinois climbed four with Cincinnati, San Diego State and Baylor going up three spots. Purdue dropped eight spots, just hanging on this week at No. 25.
Along with Iowa State and Kansas, Houston is No. 12, the Bearcats are 17th and the Bears are 23rd from the Big 12. Texas Tech and West Virginia are both receiving votes.
The Cyclones (10-1) open Big 12 play on Monday, Dec. 30 when they travel to Colorado. From there, ISU hosts Baylor and Utah, heads to Texas Tech and returns home to welcome Kansas to Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Here is the college basketball men’s Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 8:
College Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25
(Dec. 23)
1. Tennessee (20)
2. Auburn (11)
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Florida
6. Alabama
7. Kansas
8. Marquette
9. Oregon
10. Kentucky
11. Oklahoma
12. Houston
13. Texas A&M
14. Connecticut
15. Gonzaga
16. Mississippi
17. Cincinnati
18. Michigan State
19. Mississippi State
20. San Diego State
21. UCLA
22. Illinois
23. Baylor
24. St. John’s
25. Purdue
Others receiving votes: Maryland 65; Michigan 52; Drake 51; Arkansas 51; Georgia 42; Clemson 40; Dayton 28; Memphis 25; Pittsburgh 22; Utah State 14; Texas Tech 9; Wisconsin 7; North Carolina 6; Missouri 6; West Virginia 5; Penn State 1.
Dropped from rankings: Michigan 21; Memphis 22; Dayton 24.