Coaches Poll Top 25: Iowa State stays at No. 5, now gets another Top 5 opponent
The Iowa State men are in for another Top 5 showdown this week.
Following a tough loss to Auburn at the Maui Invitational, the fifth-ranked Cyclones (5-1) will welcome No. 4 Marquette to Hilton Coliseum and Ames, Iowa as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle.
Iowa State stood firm at No. 5 in the latest Coaches Poll Top 25, which saw Marquette (8-0) climb seven spots to No. 4.
Kansas remained No. 1 with Auburn closing in on them. The Jayhawks received 19 first-place votes and had 706 points total, with the Tiger garnering 12 first-place votes and 755 total points.
Tennessee is third with Kentucky sixth followed by Purdue, Gonzaga, Duke and Oregon. The Ducks climbed 16 spots following their impressive week.
Memphis also made a big jump after advancing at the Maui Invitational, as the Tigers ar enow 15th overall between Big 12 schools Cincinnati and Baylor.
Houston, another Big 12 program, dropped 11 spots, with North Carolina falling nine spots and two-time defending national champion Connecticut dropping out after being No. 2 last week.
Here is the latest Coaches Poll Top 25 for the week of Dec. 2:
Week 5 Coaches Poll Top 25
(Dec. 2, 2024)
1. Kansas (19)
2. Auburn (12)
3. Tennessee
4. Marquette
5. Iowa State
6. Kentucky
7. Purdue
8. Gonzaga
9. Duke
10. Oregon
11. Wisconsin
12. Alabama
13. Florida
14. Cincinnati
15. Memphis
16. Baylor
17. Illinois
18. Houston
19. Pittsburgh
20. Ole Miss
21. Oklahoma
22. North Carolina
23. Michigan
24. Texas A&M
25. Michigan State
Others receiving votes: Connecticut 63; San Diego State 56; Texas 54; Mississippi State 39; Arizona State 39; Drake 34; Texas Tech 32; Arkansas 28; UCLA 17; Xavier 16; BYU 16; Ohio State 15; Utah State 13; Saint Mary’s 12; Dayton 10; St. John’s 8; Nebraska 8; Creighton 8; Indiana 8; West Virginia 5; Clemson 5; Maryland 5; Georgia 3; Arizona 2; Nevada 1; UC Irvine 1.
Dropped from rankings: Connecticut 2; Indiana 15; Creighton 19; Arkansas 21; Xavier 22; Arizona 23.