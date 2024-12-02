Iowa State Cyclones

Coaches Poll Top 25: Iowa State stays at No. 5, now gets another Top 5 opponent

Iowa State remains No. 5 ahead of showdown with fourth-ranked Marquette

Dana Becker

Keshon Gilbert and Iowa State take on Marquette in a Top 5 showdown this week.
Keshon Gilbert and Iowa State take on Marquette in a Top 5 showdown this week. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State men are in for another Top 5 showdown this week.

Following a tough loss to Auburn at the Maui Invitational, the fifth-ranked Cyclones (5-1) will welcome No. 4 Marquette to Hilton Coliseum and Ames, Iowa as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle.

Iowa State stood firm at No. 5 in the latest Coaches Poll Top 25, which saw Marquette (8-0) climb seven spots to No. 4. 

Kansas remained No. 1 with Auburn closing in on them. The Jayhawks received 19 first-place votes and had 706 points total, with the Tiger garnering 12 first-place votes and 755 total points.

Tennessee is third with Kentucky sixth followed by Purdue, Gonzaga, Duke and Oregon. The Ducks climbed 16 spots following their impressive week.

Memphis also made a big jump after advancing at the Maui Invitational, as the Tigers ar enow 15th overall between Big 12 schools Cincinnati and Baylor. 

Houston, another Big 12 program, dropped 11 spots, with North Carolina falling nine spots  and two-time defending national champion Connecticut dropping out after being No. 2 last week.

Here is the latest Coaches Poll Top 25 for the week of Dec. 2:

Week 5 Coaches Poll Top 25

(Dec. 2, 2024)

1. Kansas (19)

2. Auburn (12)

3. Tennessee

4. Marquette

5. Iowa State

6. Kentucky

7. Purdue

8. Gonzaga

9. Duke

10. Oregon

11. Wisconsin

12. Alabama

13. Florida

14. Cincinnati

15. Memphis

16. Baylor

17. Illinois

18. Houston

19. Pittsburgh

20. Ole Miss

21. Oklahoma

22. North Carolina

23. Michigan

24. Texas A&M

25. Michigan State

Others receiving votes: Connecticut 63; San Diego State 56; Texas 54; Mississippi State 39; Arizona State 39; Drake 34; Texas Tech 32; Arkansas 28; UCLA 17; Xavier 16; BYU 16; Ohio State 15; Utah State 13; Saint Mary’s 12; Dayton 10; St. John’s 8; Nebraska 8; Creighton 8; Indiana 8; West Virginia 5; Clemson 5; Maryland 5; Georgia 3; Arizona 2; Nevada 1; UC Irvine 1.

Dropped from rankings: Connecticut 2; Indiana 15; Creighton 19; Arkansas 21; Xavier 22; Arizona 23.

Published
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

