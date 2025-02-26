Crooks with 29 as Iowa State women handle UCF
Audi Crooks scored 29 and Addy Brown added 20 as the Iowa State women reached the 20-win mark with a 98-73 victory over UCF Tuesday night.
The Cyclones shot 26 of 32 from the free throw line and 57 percent from the floor, scoring at least 21 points in all four quarters.
Crooks was 9 of 12 from the field and made 11 of 13 from the charity stripe, adding eight rebounds and four assists. Brown finished with nine rebounds, four steals, a block and a steal.
Emily Ryan had 16 points with five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks for Iowa State (20-10, 11-6), while Sydney Harris had 12 points off the bench.
For UCF (10-17, 3-14), Emely Rodriguez had 21 points and Kaitlin Peterson 20.
The Cyclones close out the regular season Sunday when they host No. 14 Kansas State. The game will air live on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+ from Ames and Hilton Coliseum.