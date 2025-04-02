Curtis Jones, Keshon Gilbert selected for NABC-Reese’s College All-Star Game
Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert were among those selected to take part in the NABC-Reese’s All-Star Game. While Jones plans to play, Gilbert will not after suffering an injury late in the season.
Behind Jones and Gilbert, Iowa State reached the No. 2 spot in the regular season rankings and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The NABC-Reese’s College All-Star game takes place Friday from the site of the Final Four in San Antonio. The game will air live on CBS Sports Network beginning at 3:30 p.m. CST.
Jones and Gilbert are the ninth and 10th players from Iowa State to be invited to the game. The last was two years ago when Gabe Kaischeur was selected.
Others include current Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg, Jeff Hornacek and Barry Stevens.
Jones led the Cyclones in scoring off the bench this past season, averaging over 17 points while earning Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and first team all-Big 12 status. Gilbert posted 13.6 points, 4.2 assists, four rebounds and two steals a game, making the all-Big 12 team twice while being named the 2024 Big 12 Championship MVP.
Former Cyclone Caleb Grill will also be part of the East squad with Jones. Grill recently completed his college career at Missouri.
Iowa State NABC All-Star Game Participants
1985 – Barry Stevens
1986 – Jeff Hornacek
1988 – Jeff Grayer
1995 – Fred Hoiberg
2005 – Jared Homan
2013 – Will Clyburn
2017 – Deonte Burton
2023 – Gabe Kalscheur
2025 – Keshon Gilbert
2025 – Curtis Jones