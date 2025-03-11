Curtis Jones tabbed all-Big 12 sixth-man of the year for Iowa State
The start of awards season began on Tuesday with the all-Big 12 teams and honors getting handed out.
Iowa State had four placed on one of the three all-conference teams along with Curtis Jones earning an individual award.
Jones, who is in the running for national sixth-man of the year, claimed that title in the Big 12 while also being placed on the first-team. Joining Jones were Caleb Love of Arizona, Norchad Omier of Baylor, Richie Saunders from BYU, Houston’s LJ Cryer and J’Wan Roberts, Hunter Dickinson of Kansas, Javon Small from West Virginia and Texas Tech’s JT Toppin and Darrion Williams.
Topping was named the player of the year and newcomer of the year, Saunders earned most improved and Cryer was the scholar-athlete of the year.
Houston’s Kelvin Sampson earned coach of the year honors, VJ Edgecombe of Baylor was freshman of the year and Joseph Tugler of Houston earned the top defensive player award.
Joshua Jefferson of Iowa State made the second team and both Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey the third. Lipsey was also on the all-defensive team with Jefferson landing on the all-newcomer squad.
2024-25 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards
Player of the Year: JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Defensive Player of the Year: Joseph Tugler, Houston
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: LJ Cryer, Houston
Freshman of the Year: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Newcomer of the Year: JT Toppin, Texas Tech
Sixth Man Award: Curtis Jones, Iowa State
Most Improved: Richie Saunders, BYU
Coach of the Year: Kelvin Sampson, Houston
All-Big 12 First Team
Caleb Love, Arizona
Norchad Omier, Baylor
Richie Saunders, BYU
LJ Cryer, Houston
J’Wan Roberts, Houston
Curtis Jones, Iowa State
Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
JT Toppin, Texas Tech*
Darrion Williams, Texas Tech
Javon Small, West Virginia
All-Big 12 Second Team
VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Keyshawn Hall, UCF
Milos Uzan, Houston
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Chance McMillian, Texas Tech
All-Big 12 Third Team
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Zeke Mayo, Kansas
Coleman Hawkins, Kansas State
Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Honorable Mention: Arizona: Tobe Awaka, Henri Veesaar; Baylor: Robert Wright; BYU: Egor Demin; UCF: Darius Johnson; Cincinnati: Jizzle James; Colorado: Julian Hammond III; Houston: Emanuel Sharp; Kansas: Dajuan Harris Jr.; Kansas State: David N’Guessan; Oklahoma State: Bryce Thompson; TCU: Noah Reynolds, Ernest Udeh Jr.; Utah: Gabe Madsen
All-Defensive Team
Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State
J’Wan Roberts, Houston
Joseph Tugler, Houston
Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State
Sencire Harris, West Virginia
All-Freshman Team
Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State
VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
Robert Wright, Baylor
Egor Demin, BYU
Christian Anderson, Texas Tech
All-Newcomer Team
Norchad Omier, Baylor
Keyshawn Hall, UCF
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Zeke Mayo, Kansas
JT Toppin, Texas Tech