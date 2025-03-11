Curtis Jones tabbed all-Big 12 sixth-man of the year for Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State's Curtis Jones made the all-Big 12 first team and was named conference sixth-man of the year.
The start of awards season began on Tuesday with the all-Big 12 teams and honors getting handed out.

Iowa State had four placed on one of the three all-conference teams along with Curtis Jones earning an individual award.

Jones, who is in the running for national sixth-man of the year, claimed that title in the Big 12 while also being placed on the first-team. Joining Jones were Caleb Love of Arizona, Norchad Omier of Baylor, Richie Saunders from BYU, Houston’s LJ Cryer and J’Wan Roberts, Hunter Dickinson of Kansas, Javon Small from West Virginia and Texas Tech’s JT Toppin and Darrion Williams.

Topping was named the player of the year and newcomer of the year, Saunders earned most improved and Cryer was the scholar-athlete of the year. 

Houston’s Kelvin Sampson earned coach of the year honors, VJ Edgecombe of Baylor was freshman of the year and Joseph Tugler of Houston earned the top defensive player award.

Joshua Jefferson of Iowa State made the second team and both Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey the third. Lipsey was also on the all-defensive team with Jefferson landing on the all-newcomer squad.

2024-25 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Awards

Player of the Year: JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Defensive Player of the Year: Joseph Tugler, Houston

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: LJ Cryer, Houston

Freshman of the Year: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Newcomer of the Year: JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Sixth Man Award: Curtis Jones, Iowa State

Most Improved: Richie Saunders, BYU

Coach of the Year: Kelvin Sampson, Houston

All-Big 12 First Team

Caleb Love, Arizona

Norchad Omier, Baylor

Richie Saunders, BYU

LJ Cryer, Houston

J’Wan Roberts, Houston

Curtis Jones, Iowa State

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

JT Toppin, Texas Tech*

Darrion Williams, Texas Tech

Javon Small, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Second Team

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Keyshawn Hall, UCF

Milos Uzan, Houston

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Chance McMillian, Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Third Team

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Zeke Mayo, Kansas

Coleman Hawkins, Kansas State

Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Honorable Mention: Arizona: Tobe Awaka, Henri Veesaar; Baylor: Robert Wright; BYU: Egor Demin; UCF: Darius Johnson; Cincinnati: Jizzle James; Colorado: Julian Hammond III; Houston: Emanuel Sharp; Kansas: Dajuan Harris Jr.; Kansas State: David N’Guessan; Oklahoma State: Bryce Thompson; TCU: Noah Reynolds, Ernest Udeh Jr.; Utah: Gabe Madsen

All-Defensive Team

Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State

J’Wan Roberts, Houston

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Sencire Harris, West Virginia

All-Freshman Team

Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Robert Wright, Baylor

Egor Demin, BYU

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

All-Newcomer Team

Norchad Omier, Baylor

Keyshawn Hall, UCF

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Zeke Mayo, Kansas

JT Toppin, Texas Tech 

