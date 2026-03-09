Cyclones Assistant JR Blount Hired by San Diego To Be Head Coach

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team is going to have an opening on its coaching staff.

Assistant JR Blount is going to be moving on. According to Jon Rothstein, he has been hired by the San Diego Toreros to take over as head coach of their program, replacing Steve Lavin after four years on the job.

Blount was in his fifth season on staff with T.J. Otzelberger in Ames, but is now set to move to the top spot with San Diego. It is a promotion that has been earned with a lot of hard work, since he was recognized as one of the top assistant coaches in the country.

The coaching duo has accomplished a lot of success during their time together with Iowa State. Blount has been regarded as a key recruiter for the program, helping turn around a Cyclones team that went 2-22 before they arrived for the 2021-22 campaign.

Dec 15, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones center Dishon Jackson (1) talks with Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger and assistant coach JR Blount during their game with the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Toreros weren’t that bad this past season under Lavin, but there is a lot of work for Blount to do. They haven’t finished above .500 in West Coast Conference play since the 2007-08 season, which is also the last time they qualified for the NCAA tournament.

Things looked to be on the upswing for San Diego when Lavin led them to an 18-15 record during the 2022-23 campaign. It was the first time they finished over .500 overall since 2018-19. Alas, the team won only 18 games in the final two seasons under Lavin combined.

Sources: San Diego will hire Iowa State’s JR Blount as its next head coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 9, 2026

Blount was reportedly one of three people who were being heavily considered for the job before the announcement was made.

The other two people who seemingly went down to the wire with Blount to be hired were Cal State Northridge Matadors head coach Andy Newman and Kansas Jayhawks assistant coach Tony Bland.

This is an opportunity that Blount has the credentials for. He is a well-traveled and long-tenured coach, beginning his post-playing career as a graduate assistant with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2009. He helped the team win a Division III championship in 2010.

Three seasons were spent with Saint Leo University as an assistant and associate head coach before he broke into Division I with an opportunity with the Drake Bulldogs.

JR Blount has been well-traveled in coaching career

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Iowa State head coach T. J. Otzelberger, right and assistant coach JR Blount during the first half of their first round NCAA men’s basketball tournament game against Lipscomb at Fiserv Forum. Otzelberger went to St. Thomas More High School in Milwaukee and played at UW-Whitwater. Blount went to school at Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images

There, he was the director of basketball operations and an assistant coach for four seasons. His next stop was with the Colorado State Rams, where he was an assistant for three years before joining Otzelberger in Ames.

While at Colorado State, Blount cemented his status as one of the top assistants in the country with a bright future as a head coach. He is credited with being a big part of the development of Nico Carvacho, a two-time All-Mountain West performer.

During his time with Iowa State, Blount played an integral role in putting together one of the best defenses in the nation. He was also key in recruiting, helping restock the roster every year to help elevate the program to new heights.