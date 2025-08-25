Cyclones Legend Returns to Iowa State Roots With New Book on Focus and Purpose
Former Iowa State big man Paul Shirley once silenced a hostile crowd inside Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse. With the Cyclones clinging to a one-point lead and less than two seconds remaining, Shirley calmly stepped to the line and sank the free throw that secured victory over the Jayhawks.
It was a defining moment for the Jefferson County, Kansas native who once dreamed of playing for Kansas, only to be told by Roy Williams that he was not good enough for the Big 12. The rejection fueled him as he carved out his place in Ames, first as a walk-on under coach Tim Floyd and then as a contributor on Larry Eustachy’s powerhouse teams that won consecutive Big 12 titles in 2000 and 2001.
“He knew he had said what he said. And I knew he had said what he said, and that was enough. It was sweet retribution," Shirley said to The Ames Tribune. “Revenge can be a good motivator, but it’s not a very good ‘why.’ It’s not a sustainable way to move through your life.”
Shirley went on to play in the NBA and overseas, but he remains closely tied to Iowa State. That connection was evident on August 20 when he returned to Iowa for the release of his new book, “The Art of Focused Work.” The launch event at Clive, Iowa's Harbach Center, brought together Cyclone fans eager to hear how Shirley’s lessons on concentration and purpose grew from his time on the court.
Paul Shirley's book comes from lessons learned at Iowa State
Shirley said the book is meant for anyone who feels overwhelmed by the constant pull of distractions. He explained that people today process more information in one day than a person did over an entire lifetime five centuries ago. His message centers on building focus like a muscle, an approach he believes is crucial for achieving goals and finding meaning.
That philosophy also underpins The Process, a coworking space Shirley operates in Denver. There, he helps members block out interruptions and concentrate on meaningful projects. Jen Bernard, who has worked with Shirley at The Process, said the environment reflects his values.
“In ‘The Art of Focused Work,’ I lean pretty heavily on my basketball past, but also my Iowa State past, to make the case that there is a way through the amount of distraction that we’re all facing,” Shirley said. “I think we can all agree that it’s getting to be too much.”
For Shirley, the lessons learned in Ames remain at the heart of his mission. Revenge against Williams once motivated him, but he now sees that as only a temporary spark. He hopes his book will help people discover deeper reasons to pursue success, just as he once did with the Cyclones.