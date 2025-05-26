Iowa State Basketball to Face Creighton, Northwestern in Exhibition Series
The Iowa State men's basketball team will face Northwestern in the Cyclones' second exhibition game of the year on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The game will be the first in a two-game "home-and-home" exhibition series over the next two years, with the teams facing off again in Evanston, Illinois, in October 2026.
The Cyclones recently announced they will hold a similar style exhibition series with Creighton, which kicks off at CHI Health Center Omaha on October 17, 2025. A second exhibition game at Hilton Coliseum is scheduled for October next year:
Their 2025 exhibition schedule represents Iowa State’s ambitious preseason plans, featuring multiple games against high-major opponents. The last time the Cyclones played multiple exhibition games was in 2009, when they convincingly defeated both Black Hills State and UNC Pembroke.
Creighton and Northwestern are expected to be significantly more competent opponents, offering Iowa State an excellent opportunity to assess their team and set expectations before the start of the regular season.
Expectations are high for an Iowa State team that was ranked in the AP Top 25 throughout the 2024-25 campaign. They finished the season ranked No. 17 after amassing a 25-10 record, but exited both the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA tournament earlier than supporters had hoped. The Cyclones were ranked No. 13 in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25 in April and maintained that position in CBS Sports' Top 25 rankings last week.
The Creighton Bluejays compiled a strong 25-11 overall record during the 2024-25 season, earning second-place finishes in both the Big East regular season standings and conference tournament.
Northwestern finished 17-16, technically earning their third straight winning season, but the narrow margin reflected a disappointing campaign for the Wildcats.