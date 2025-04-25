Demarion Watson lands at North Texas after leaving Iowa State
Following three seasons at Iowa State, Demarion Watson entered the transfer portal. On Thursday, the Minnesota native committed to his new school.
Watson will join North Texas this coming season, he announced on social media.
Last year, Watson averaged just under two points per game for the Cyclones. He saw action in 18 games total, down from the 34 he played in the season prior.
Watson’s minutes played fell for the second straight year after averaging almost 12 as a freshman. He finished his three seasons at Iowa State scoring 145 points with 180 rebounds, 39 blocked shots and 24 steals in 81 games.
This past season, Watson’s best game was an 11-point effort in a win over UCF in which he also received 11 minutes. Twice this season he played in over 20 minutes, but that was the only time he reached double figures in scoring.
All five of Iowa State’s transfers have found new homes. Kayden Fish landed at Ball State, JT Rock at New Mexico and both Nojus Indrusaitis and Dishon Jackson at Pittsburgh.