Difficult week for former Iowa State players in the NFL
Here is a look at how several former Iowa State players performed during NFL action this past week:
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Purdy and the Niners struggled in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, 12-6. The game is the only one in the NFL this year to not see a touchdown, as Purdy was 14 of 31 passing for 142 yards with an interception.
David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
Montgomery’s season came to an end against the Buffalo Bills, as the running back suffered a MCL tear. He rushed five times for four years while catching four passes for 31 yards.
Breece Hall, New York Jets
Hall got into the end zone, helping the Jets rally for a 32-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He carried the ball nine times for 30 yards and had two catches for 21. His one-yard TD with 65 seconds left was the difference.
Anthony Johnson, Jr., New York Giants
Johnson got in on his first tackle of the season as the Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 35-14.
Will McDonald IV, New York Jets
McDonald recorded a pair of tackles in a win for the Jets over the Jaguars.
Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans
Hutchinson’s lone catch vs. the Miami Dolphins went for 13 yards, as the Texans scored a 20-12 victory.
Jake Hummel, Los Angeles Rams
Hummell had a tackle as the Rams picked up the win over the Niners.
Allen Lazard, New York Jets
Lazard was targeted four times but failed to record a catch for the Jets vs. the Jaguars.