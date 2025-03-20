Epic comeback results in historical win for Iowa State in NCAA Tournament
The Iowa State women earned a spot in the next round of the NCAA Tournament with a 68-63 comeback victory over Princeton Wednesday in the First Four.
With the win, the Cyclones (23-11) advance to take on Michigan Friday night in South Bend, Indiana. Princeton’s season ends with a record of 21-8.
Bill Fennelly earned his 800th career coaching victory, with 634 of those coming at Iowa State. The rally was the second-largest comeback in Iowa State history.
Audi Crooks scored in double figures for the 66th straight game just hours after being named an AP All-American. The sophomore from Algona, Iowa had 27 with Addy Brown adding 22.
The Tigers used a 27-7 run in the second quarter to gain control of the contest to erase an early Cyclone advantage. Fadima Tall had 19 to lead Princeton, one of three Ivy League schools to qualify for March Madness.
Coming out of the break, though, Iowa State regrouped, scoring 27 points in the third to go up, holding the lead throughout the fourth.
Emily Ryan, the lone senior, had nine points with six assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots. Sydney Harris added seven rebounds off the bench and a steal while Brown had eight assists and seven rebounds.
All nine of Ryan’s points came in the second half.
Iowa State vs. Michigan is set for Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. CT and will air live on ESPN2.