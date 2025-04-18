Former Iowa State forward Kayden Fish lands at MAC program
Kayden Fish will head to the Mid-American Conference in hopes of seeing more playing time. The former Iowa State forward has committed to Ball State after entering the transfer portal.
Fish spent two seasons with the Cyclones, including a redshirt his first season in 2023-24 after playing in four games with six points scored. This past year, he played in just nine games, scoring a total of six points again.
The 6-foot-6 Kansas City native scored over a 1,000 points in his high school career at Staley, where they went 24-2 his senior season. On the AAU circuit, Fish teammed with fellow former Iowa State player Omaha Biliew on MoKan Elite, winning the Peach Jam title.
Fish was regarded as a three-star recruit and ranked as the 37th best power forward by Rivals. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.