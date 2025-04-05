Former Iowa State starter Dishon Jackson finds his next home

Iowa State Cyclones

Dishon Jackson has committed to Pittsburgh after entering transfer portal from Iowa State

Dishon Jackson is headed to Pittsburgh after one season at Iowa State.
Dishon Jackson will compete in the ACC, as the former Iowa State starter has committed to Pittsburgh. The news was first reported by Joe Tipton of On3sports.

Jackson was a starter this past season for the Cyclones, averaging 8.5 points and just over five rebounds. The 6-foot-11 senior from Oakland will have one season of eligibility remaining.

This will mark the fourth school for Jackson, who started his college career at Washington State. He played in 49 games, making 19 starts, for the Cougars, averaging 7.2 points per game as a freshman.

Jackson transferred to Charlotte for 2023-24, posting career-high numbers at 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds a night. He joined Iowa State last year, making 33 starts and playing in 35 games, shooting a career-best 58 percent from the field.

