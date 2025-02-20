Four in a row for Iowa State women as they handle Houston
The Iowa State women’s late-season surge continues, as they pushed their win streak to four with a 64-53 victory over Houston Wednesday night inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Four players reached double figures for the Cyclones (19-9, 10-5), as Kelsey Joens had 13 to lead the way. Audi Crooks and Addy Brown each scored 12 with Emily Ryan adding 11.
For the Cougars (5-21, 1-14), Gigi Cooke and Laila Blair each scored 13.
Iowa State led by four after the first and put together a 24-13 run in the second to take control of the contest.
Brown finished with 12 rebounds and six assists while Crooks had eight rebounds. Ryan dished out five assists to go with three rebounds as Sydney Harris knocked down three 3-pointers off the bench.
The Cyclones have three games remaining, with two coming against ranked teams in Baylor and Kansas State. Iowa State travels to Waco to face the Bears on Saturday, are at UCF on Tuesday and close vs. Kansas State on Sunday, March 2.