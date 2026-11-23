The Iowa State Cyclones have had a lengthy break in their schedule, playing against the Niagara Purple Eagles on Nov. 15, but not taking the court again until the Players Era Festival that begins on Nov. 24 against the San Diego State Aztecs in their first-round game.

Iowa State will play at least three games in Las Vegas against some strong competition. It will be a good test for the team that has gotten things back on track the last three games, dominating the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, Southern University Jaguars and Niagara.

However, the Cyclones lost to the Memphis Tigers, so it will be interesting to see how the team responds. There are some areas of the team that certainly need work.

Offense: C

Iowa State forward Tre Singleton (0) goes up for a layup around Southern center Noah Boyde (24) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Hilton Coliseum on Nov. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune, USA TODAY Network) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This grade would be a lot lower if not for a few standout performers. Tre Singleton, a transfer from the Northwestern Wildcats, has looked great, stepping into a prominent role in place of Joshua Jefferson. Dominykas Pleta is currently leading the Big 12 in shooting percentage, making .714 from the field overall; Ryan Prather Jr. is shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

However, overall, this group has left a lot to be desired. They are near the bottom of the country in 3-pointers made, 3-pointers attempted and 3-point shooting percentage. The Cyclones are making only 66.4% of their free throws, which is 283rd in the nation.

That has resulted in the team averaging 77.3 points per game, which ranks 207th. Their offensive rating on KenPom has plummeted to a concerning 116.3, which is 55th in the country.

Defense: B+

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger wasn’t thrilled with how his team performed in the opener against Memphis, but they have looked more like themselves on this end of the floor against lower-echelon opponents.

Their defensive rating on KenPom is 90.9, which is second best in the nation; only the Houston Cougars with a 90.7 are better. They are forcing 19.3 turnovers per game, which is the 10th most.

Opponents are shooting only 36.7% against Iowa State overall, which is ranked 28th. Their 2-point shooting percentage allowed is 39.5%, which is 14th, and on 3-pointers, opponents are making only 33.0%.

Iowa State can prove a lot in Las Vegas by keeping up those numbers against better competition.

Starting Five: C+

Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) passes the ball over Niagara guards Logan Woods (4) and Bastien Rieber (8) during the first half of a men's basketball game at Hilton Coliseum on Nov. 15, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune, USA TODAY Network) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Otzelberger has made a few changes after a poor performance in Game 1, inserting Prather and Pleta into the lineup for Jaquan Johnson and Blake Buchanan. The team has looked better since that change, but again, the level of competition hasn’t been very high.

It will be interesting to see if the new starting five can keep it going. Jamarion Batemon has not played well yet this season, and he is a key part of the team’s game plan on offense as a replacement for Milan Momcilovic as the floor spacer. Tamin Lipsey has also gotten off to a slow start.

Judging this group will be tough until Killyan Toure is back. Who will he replace? If Batemon doesn’t improve, he could head back to the second unit with Prather remaining in the starting five.

Bench: C+

What was viewed as a strength of the team coming into the season hasn’t been quite as impactful yet. Johnson has shown flashes of his 2-way impact but not yet consistently. Leon Bond III, who was expected to help fill the role of Nate Heise, might be out of the rotation already.

Buchanan and Taj Manning are proving to be a bruising duo on the interior, which is what is helping keep this grade from being much lower. This group will get a major boost from Prather or Batemon when Toure returns.

Someone has to emerge as a scoring threat off the bench, and Johnson certainly looks capable.