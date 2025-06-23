Haliburton's Historic Playoff Run Ends in Heartbreak as Pacers Fall to Thunder
The Indiana Pacers' championship dreams ended with Tyrese Haliburton's first-quarter Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. While the Oklahoma City Thunder claimed the title 103-91, Haliburton's playoff performance stands as one of the most clutch postseason runs in NBA history.
Haliburton converted four game-winning or game-tying shots in the final five seconds across the 2025 playoffs, helping secure a victory for Indiana in each round. The odds of the Pacers winning all four of those games: one in 75 million.
Haliburton either gave the Pacers the lead or tied the game in the final 90 seconds in six different playoff games—a record in the NBA's play-by-play era. And the list goes on, as Haliburton transformed near-certain losses into victories in what may be the most clutch postseason performance in the history of the game.
In the end, the only thing that stopped Haliburton—and the Indiana Pacers from their first championship—was his absence from the court.
Seven minutes in, Haliburton tallied nine points after draining three long three-pointers to start the game. He looked much more the part, days after fighting through injury in Game 6 to force the final matchup on Sunday night.
All signs pointed toward an epic finish to a historic playoff run. But as his right leg gave out—just below the calf he injured earlier in the series—it was clear that it wasn't meant to be.
Haliburton's father later confirmed that the former Iowa State Cyclones star's"right lower leg injury" was an injury to his Achilies.
"One of the great individual playoff runs in the history of the NBA, with dramatic play after dramatic play," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle described Haliburton's playoff performance after the game. "It was just something that no one’s ever seen."
A Cinderella story, indeed. But Cinderella stories aren't supposed to end like this.
“What happened with Tyrese, all of our hearts dropped," Carlisle added. “But he will be back.”
We can only hope.