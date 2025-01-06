Hot-shooting Utah ends Iowa State’s home win streak, 75-67
Audi Crooks made Iowa State women’s basketball history, but the Cyclones suffered their second Big 12 Conference loss on Sunday, falling to Utah inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 75-67.
The Utes (12-2, 3-0) drained 13 three-pointers, including four in the final five minutes of the game, to win for the seventh straight time. They have made 13 triples in five different games this year.
Crooks, a sophomore from Algona, Iowa, became the fastest Iowa State (10-6, 1-2) player to reach 1,000 career points with a 29-point performance. She was 11-for-20 from the field and also pulled down eight rebounds.
Emily Ryan added 18 points with six assists and Addy Brown finished with 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
For Utah, Maya Toure sank four triples and had 24 points, adding nine rebounds and four assists. Kennady McQueen had 15 points and six rebounds, knocking down all three of her 3-point attempts.
The loss ended a 12-game home win streak for the Cyclones.
Crooks is the 35th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points, doing so in just 49 games. She is the third-fastest Big 12 female player to hit the milestone, as she also has scored in double figures in 48 consecutive games.
Iowa State returns to action on Wednesday when they face Arizona State followed by a Saturday contest at Arizona. Both games will stream live on ESPN+.