How To Watch Houston Christian Huskies Against Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones are set to get back on the court to face the Houston Christian Huskies for their final game of the calendar year.

Iowa State will be looking to end its non-conference schedule on a high note. Currently 12-0, they are looking like one of the best teams in the country, dominating their competition no matter who they are matched up against. They are also ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll.

This will be the first time the Cyclones take the court in more than a week. Their last game came against the Long Beach State Beach on Dec. 20 before the holiday break. They dominated that contest, winning 91-60 in a wire-to-wire victory.

Iowa State already has multiple signature wins on its resume, holding a No. 1 seed in the latest NCAA Men’s Bracketology predictions. Unless something catastrophic occurs against Houston Christian, they should hold steady on the one-seed line heading into Big 12 play.

The Cyclones are massive favorites heading into the matchup with the Huskies. This is a good opportunity for guys to knock off some rust before competition really picks up heading into their Big 12 schedule.

Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) shoots the ball over Long Beach State forward Leopold Levillain (4) during the first half in the NCAA men’s basketball on Dec. 21, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: Christian Houston Huskies vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Monday, December 29th, 2025 at 8:00 pm ET/7 pm CT

Watch: ESPN+

Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

The Huskies are riding a three-game losing streak coming into the game, last playing on Dec. 17 against the Nicholls Colonels. Houston Christian has already started Southland Conference play with a 1-3 record.

This matchup with the Huskies will be the final tune-up before competition really ramps up in conference play. Iowa State will be back on the court for its first Big 12 game of the season against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Jan. 2 at Hilton Coliseum.

Should the Cyclones come away victorious on Monday night, it would be the second time under head coach T.J. Otzelberger that they went undefeated during non-conference play. That would be a remarkable achievement for a program that won only two games in the season before he took over.

All eyes will be on Milan Momcilovic, who has been shooting the ball at an eye-popping 55.2% from 3-point range, which is the best mark in men’s college basketball. His 74.3% effective field goal rate is the best in the Big 12.

With a blowout expected, this could present a golden opportunity for players on the fringe of the rotation, such as Dominick Nelson and Eric Mulder, to make a last positive impression to earn minutes during conference play.

