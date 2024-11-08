How to watch Iowa State basketball vs. Kansas City: TV channel, live stream
For now, the competition will remain the same for the Iowa State men’s basketball team. After rolling through Mississippi Valley State in their season opener, the Cyclones now prepare for Kansas City on Monday night in Ames from Hilton Coliseum.
It was a complete team effort by Iowa State, as the defense held Mississippi Valley State down throughout as the offense worked out some kinks. Led by Tamin Lipsey, who was an honorable mention All-American last year, expectations around the program are high.
Lipsey scored 16 points on 5 of 7 shooting, dishing out four assists with three steals and two blocked shots in just 24 minutes of game action. Keshon Gilbert, Josh Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic joined him in double figures.
The Roos have a pair of games under their belts, including a 91-68 victory in their opener over Hannibal-LaGrange. They went 16-16 a year ago and finished 10-6 in the Summit League, earning a runner-up finish thanks to a season-ending six-game win streak.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Kansas City on Monday, Nov. 11:
Kansas City at Iowa State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Kansas City at Iowa State in men’s basketball action
When: 7 p.m. CT | Monday, November 11
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Kansas City at Iowa State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Iowa State 78, Kansas City 55
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.