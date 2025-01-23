Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball at Arizona State: TV channel, prediction

No. 3 Cyclones look to kick-start Arizona swing with win over Sun Devils

Dana Becker

Joshua Jefferson and Iowa State head out to Arizona to face the Sun Devils on Saturday.
The third-ranked Iowa State men prepare for their longest road trip of the season when they take on Arizona State Saturday afternoon.

Tip is set for 1 p.m. Central time with the game streaming live on ESPN+.

Following this matchup, the Cyclones (16-2, 6-1) will head to Arizona for a Monday night showdown in the desert. 

Iowa State got back on track this past Tuesday, rolling UCF, 108-83. Joshua Jefferson scored 30 points to lead the offensive attack, which came one game after posting just 57 in a loss to West Virginia. 

Arizona State (11-7, 2-5) snapped a four-game losing skid with a 65-57 win over No. 23 West Virginia on the road this past Tuesday night. The Sun Devils had lost six of eight prior to the upset win.

BJ Freeman leads five players in double figures at 13 points per game.

ESPN’s BPI gives the Cyclones a 77.5 percent chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest at Arizona State on Saturday, Jan. 25:

Iowa State at Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State at Arizona State in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action

When: 1 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 25

Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Arizona State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Our Prediction: Iowa State 82, Arizona State 76

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

