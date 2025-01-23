How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball at Arizona State: TV channel, prediction
The third-ranked Iowa State men prepare for their longest road trip of the season when they take on Arizona State Saturday afternoon.
Tip is set for 1 p.m. Central time with the game streaming live on ESPN+.
Following this matchup, the Cyclones (16-2, 6-1) will head to Arizona for a Monday night showdown in the desert.
Iowa State got back on track this past Tuesday, rolling UCF, 108-83. Joshua Jefferson scored 30 points to lead the offensive attack, which came one game after posting just 57 in a loss to West Virginia.
Arizona State (11-7, 2-5) snapped a four-game losing skid with a 65-57 win over No. 23 West Virginia on the road this past Tuesday night. The Sun Devils had lost six of eight prior to the upset win.
BJ Freeman leads five players in double figures at 13 points per game.
ESPN’s BPI gives the Cyclones a 77.5 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest at Arizona State on Saturday, Jan. 25:
Iowa State at Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at Arizona State in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 1 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 25
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Arizona State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Iowa State 82, Arizona State 76
