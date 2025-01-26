How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball at Arizona: TV channel, prediction
Big Monday on ESPN will feature Iowa State in action against Arizona.
The Cyclones (17-2, 7-1) made it two straight with a 76-61 victory over Arizona State this past weekend, keeping the momentum going after putting up 108 points vs. UCF.
Curtis Jones scored a career-high 33 points while Joshua Jefferson had yet another double-double. Jones averages just under 18 points per game while Jefferson sits at 13 points and eight rebounds.
Arizona (13-6, 7-1) has been on fire since Big 12 play started, reeling off nine wins in 10 games after starting the season 4-5. That includes back-to-back victories over Oklahoma State and Colorado.
Caleb Love leads the way at 15.6 points per game with two others in double figures.
ESPN’s BPI gives the Wildcats a 58 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest at Arizona on Monday, Jan. 27:
Iowa State at Arizona TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at Arizona in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 9:30 p.m. CT | Monday, January 27
Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Arizona live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN
Our Prediction: Iowa State 80, Arizona 74
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.