How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball at Colorado: TV channel, spread, game odds
The Iowa State men hit the road to open Big 12 Conference play while closing out the 2024 calendar at the same time.
The Cyclones (10-1, 0-0) head to Boulder to face Colorado on Monday, Dec. 30. The game tips at 8 p.m. CT and airs live on CBS Sports Network.
Iowa State stretched its current win streak to seven with a 99-72 victory over Morgan State last week. They have scored at least 81 points in all 11 games this season, eclipsing 90 three times.
Tamin Lipsey became the fourth different player to lead the team in scoring, dropping 20. Joshua Jefferson had another double-double, as all five starters hit double figures.
Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones lead the team in scoring with Milan Momcilovic, Jefferson and Dishon Jackson all in double figures.
Colorado (9-2, 0-0) has won four in a row since a loss to Iowa State at the Maui Invitational. The other loss came to Michigan State while the Buffaloes own a win over Connecticut.
Julian Hammond III, Elijah Malone and Andrej Jakimovski are all averaging double figures while Trevor Baskin leads the team in rebounding. Colorado is averaging almost 77 per game, shooting 47 percent from the field.
In the last meeting between the two, Iowa State won, 99-71. The two have met 149 times, with the Cyclones winning 79. They had not met since 2015 prior to squaring off earlier this season.
The ESPN FPI gives Iowa State a near-82 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest at Colorado on Monday, Dec. 30:
Iowa State at Colorado TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at Colorado in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 8 p.m. CT | Monday, December 30
Where: CU Events Center | Boulder, Colorado
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 77, Colorado 69
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.