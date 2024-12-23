Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball at Colorado: TV channel, spread, game odds

Iowa State closes 2024 by opening Big 12 Conference play at Colorado

Dana Becker

Keshon Gilbert and Iowa State open Big 12 Conference play at Colorado.
Keshon Gilbert and Iowa State open Big 12 Conference play at Colorado. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State men hit the road to open Big 12 Conference play while closing out the 2024 calendar at the same time.

The Cyclones (10-1, 0-0) head to Boulder to face Colorado on Monday, Dec. 30. The game tips at 8 p.m. CT and airs live on CBS Sports Network.

Iowa State stretched its current win streak to seven with a 99-72 victory over Morgan State last week. They have scored at least 81 points in all 11 games this season, eclipsing 90 three times. 

Tamin Lipsey became the fourth different player to lead the team in scoring, dropping 20. Joshua Jefferson had another double-double, as all five starters hit double figures. 

Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones lead the team in scoring with Milan Momcilovic, Jefferson and Dishon Jackson all in double figures. 

Colorado (9-2, 0-0) has won four in a row since a loss to Iowa State at the Maui Invitational. The other loss came to Michigan State while the Buffaloes own a win over Connecticut.

Julian Hammond III, Elijah Malone and Andrej Jakimovski are all averaging double figures while Trevor Baskin leads the team in rebounding. Colorado is averaging almost 77 per game, shooting 47 percent from the field.

In the last meeting between the two, Iowa State won, 99-71. The two have met 149 times, with the Cyclones winning 79. They had not met since 2015 prior to squaring off earlier this season.

The ESPN FPI gives Iowa State a near-82 percent chance to win the game.

Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest at Colorado on Monday, Dec. 30:

Iowa State at Colorado TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State at Colorado in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action

When: 8 p.m. CT | Monday, December 30

Where: CU Events Center | Boulder, Colorado

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Colorado live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Iowa State 77, Colorado 69

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.

