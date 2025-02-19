How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball at Houston: TV channel, prediction

Iowa State Cyclones

Top 10 showdown for Cyclones as they travel to take on Cougars

Tamin Lipsey and Iowa State hit the road for a Big 12 showdown at Houston on Saturday.
The Iowa State men are getting their crack at Houston at the perfect time.

Since the return of sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic, the Cyclones (21-5, 11-4), reeling off four consecutive wins. They rolled past Colorado earlier this week at home and now have their sights set on the Cougars (22-4, 14-1).

Several Iowa State players reached double figures in the win over Colorado, which marked the third time this season the Cyclones have bested the Buffaloes. The two Big 12 rivals also squared off in the Maui Invitational.

Houston, meanwhile, dominated Arizona State to extend its win streak to five. The Cougars are unbeaten away from home this year, and 13-1 on its own court, holding a two-game lead over Arizona and a three-game edge on Iowa State in the conference race.

ESPN’s BPI gives Houston an 80 percent chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest at Houston on Saturday, Feb. 22:

Iowa State at Houston TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State at Houston in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action

When: 1 p.m. CT | Saturday, February 22

Where: Feritta Center | Houston, Texas

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Houston live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN

Our Prediction: Iowa State 81, Houston 78

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

