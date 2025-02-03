How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball at Kansas: TV channel, prediction
This was definitely not how Iowa State wanted to go into a pivotal rematch with Kansas.
After falling at Arizona in overtime, the Cyclones (17-4, 7-3) were shocked by Kansas State inside Hilton Coliseum this past Saturday afternoon, 80-61.
Nothing went right for Iowa State, as they saw a lengthy home win streak come to an end. Tamin Lipsey led the team in scoring for a second straight game with 20.
Kansas (15-6, 6-4) fell for the second time in three games, losing at Baylor, 81-70, after leading by 19 at the break. Hunter Dickinson scored 20, as he leads the Jayhawks at 16 points and 10 rebounds a game.
ESPN’s BPI gives Kansas almost a 60 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest at Kansas on Monday, Feb. 3:
Iowa State at Kansas TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at Kansas in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 8 p.m. CT | Monday, February 3
Where: Allen Fieldhouse | Lawrence, Kansas
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Kansas live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN
Our Prediction: Kansas 77, Iowa State 74
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.