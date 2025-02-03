How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball at Kansas: TV channel, prediction

Iowa State Cyclones

Following second straight loss, Cyclones head to Kansas for Big Monday

Iowa State looks to get back on track when they head to Kansas Monday night.
This was definitely not how Iowa State wanted to go into a pivotal rematch with Kansas.

After falling at Arizona in overtime, the Cyclones (17-4, 7-3) were shocked by Kansas State inside Hilton Coliseum this past Saturday afternoon, 80-61. 

Nothing went right for Iowa State, as they saw a lengthy home win streak come to an end. Tamin Lipsey led the team in scoring for a second straight game with 20.

Kansas (15-6, 6-4) fell for the second time in three games, losing at Baylor, 81-70, after leading by 19 at the break. Hunter Dickinson scored 20, as he leads the Jayhawks at 16 points and 10 rebounds a game. 

ESPN’s BPI gives Kansas almost a 60 percent chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest at Kansas on Monday, Feb. 3:

Iowa State at Kansas TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State at Kansas in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action

When: 8 p.m. CT | Monday, February 3

Where: Allen Fieldhouse | Lawrence, Kansas

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Kansas live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN

Our Prediction: Kansas 77, Iowa State 74

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

