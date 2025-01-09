How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball at Texas Tech: TV channel, spread, game odds
Ahead of games with Kansas and West Virginia, the third-ranked Iowa State men must navigate the always dangerous winds of Lubbock, Texas and Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.
The Cyclones (13-1, 3-0) put their 10-game win streak on the line against the Red Raiders. The game tips at 1 p.m. Central time and airs live on ESPN.
Iowa State had no trouble improving to 3-0 in the Big 12 Conference earlier this week, taking care of Utah at home, 82-59. It marked the 12th time this season they have reached the 80-point mark and the seventh time they have held the opposition under 60 points.
Curtis Jones leads an extremely balanced offensive attack, posting 16.6 points per game. Keshon Gilbert is right behind at 16.2 with Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey all in double figures.
Jefferson is also the top rebounder on the team, grabbing almost eight per game.
Texas Tech (11-3, 2-1) has won two straight since a loss to UCF, topping both Utah and BYU on the road. The other two losses suffered by the Red Raiders have come by a combined six points to Saint Joseph’s and Texas A&M in neutral side games.
JT Toppin averages 17 points and nine rebounds per game with Darrion Williams and Chance McMillian adding 16.4 and 15.6.
ESPN’s BPI gives the Cyclones just under a 51.1 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest at Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 11:
Iowa State at Texas Tech TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at Texas Tech in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 1 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 11
Where: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, Texas
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Texas Tech live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 82, Texas Tech 75
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.