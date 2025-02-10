How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball at UCF: TV channel, prediction
Milan Momcilovic made his triumphant return to the starting lineup this past Saturday, helping Iowa State snap a three-game slide with a convincing win over TCU.
Momcilovic’s return allowed Curtis Jones to shift back into his sixth-man role, creating the same kind of potent offense for the Cyclones that we were seeing in December and January.
Jones leads the team at almost 18 points per game with Keshon Gilbert averaging just under 15. Joshua Jefferson, Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey are all in double figures.
UCF has dropped four in a row, losing the first time around to Iowa State in Ames, 108-83. Keyshawn Hall leads the team in scoring at over 18 a night.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State a 77 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest at UCF on Tuesday, Feb. 11:
Iowa State at UCF TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at UCF in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 6 p.m. CT | Tuesday, February 11
Where: Addition Financial Arena | Orlando, Florida
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at UCF live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Iowa State 82, UCF 65
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.