How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball at West Virginia: TV channel, spread, game odds
The No. 2 Iowa State men are feeling great coming off a 74-57 victory over ninth-ranked Kansas this past week.
But the Cyclones (15-1, 5-0) will be tested this Saturday when they travel to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. The game is set to tip at 4 p.m. Central time and stream live on ESPN+.
Iowa State secured its 12th straight win when they dominated the Jayhawks over the final 20 minutes, remaining unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play. The only loss to date came at the Maui Invitational to No. 1 Auburn by two.
Curtis Jones stepped into the starting lineup for the first time this year, scoring 25 points. Jones replaced Milan Momcilovic, as the top 3-pointer shooter suffered an injury in practice and is out.
West Virginia (12-4, 3-2) has dropped two of three, falling to Arizona at home and on the road to 10th-ranked Houston earlier this week, 70-54. The Mountaineers own an impressive 62-61 win over Kansas from December when they started the season 11-2.
Javon Small averages 19 points per game to lead the team. West Virginia is coached by Darian DeVries, the former Drake head men’s basketball leader.
ESPN’s BPI gives the Cyclones a 71 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest at West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 18:
Iowa State at West Virginia TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at West Virginia in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 4 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 18
Where: WVU Coliseum | Morgantown, West Virginia
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at West Virginia live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 72, West Virginia 68
