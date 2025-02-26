How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. Arizona: TV channel, prediction
Coming off a second consecutive loss, the No. 9 Iowa State men need to right the ship once more.
The Cyclones (21-7, 11-6) get the chance to do that and avenge a previous loss when they welcome 22nd-ranked Arizona to Hilton Coliseum in Ames on Saturday night. Tip is set for 8 p.m. with the game airing live on ESPN.
After losing to fifth-ranked Houston last weekend, Iowa State suffered a stunning 74-68 setback at Oklahoma State on Tuesday. The loss dropped the Cyclones to fourth in the Big 12 Conference standings.
Arizona, led by Caleb Love, posted an overtime victory over Iowa State earlier this year when Love knocked down a half-court shot. He is averaging over 16 points per game.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State a 62 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Arizona on Saturday, March 1:
Iowa State vs. Arizona TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Arizona in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 8 p.m. CT | Saturday, March 1
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Arizona live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN
Our Prediction: Iowa State 72, Arizona 66
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.