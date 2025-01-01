Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. Baylor: TV channel, spread, game odds

Iowa State returns home, welcomes ranked Baylor for Big 12 showdown

Iowa State welcomes in Baylor for a ranked showdown next in Big 12 Conference play.
Iowa State welcomes in Baylor for a ranked showdown next in Big 12 Conference play. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Business picks up with the chase to the Big 12 Conference championship on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. 

No. 3 Iowa State (11-1, 1-0) returns home following a road win over Colorado to host 25th-ranked Baylor from Hilton Coliseum. The game tips at 1 p.m. and airs live on CBS.

Winners of eight in a row, the Cyclones have flexed their muscle on both ends of the court this year. They are averaging almost 88 points a night while allowing under 66. 

Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones lead a balanced ISU attack, as each averages over 16.3 points per game. Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic, Dishon Jackson and Tamin Lipsey are all double-digit scorers as well for head coach TJ Otzelberger.

Baylor (9-3, 1-0) ran past Utah to open conference action, 81-56. The Bears have not lost since an early December defeat at two-time defending national champion Connecticut by four. 

Norchad Omier leads five players in double figures, averaging just over 16 a night. Robert Wright III, Jeremy Roach, Jayden Nunn and VJ Edgecombe are all just behind. Roach was a key member of the Duke rotation prior to joining the Bears as a graduate transfer this past season. 

ESPN’s BPI gives the Cyclones just under a 69 percent chance to win. ISU won the last meeting, 76-62, while the Bears lead the all-time series, 25-24.

Iowa State will recognize both the 1999-2000 and 2000-2001 teams during the day.

Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest at Colorado on Monday, Dec. 30:

Iowa State vs. Baylor TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Baylor in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action

When: 1 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 4

Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Colorado live on fuboTV

TV Channel: CBS

Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Iowa State 82, Baylor 78

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.

