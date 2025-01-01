How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. Baylor: TV channel, spread, game odds
Business picks up with the chase to the Big 12 Conference championship on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
No. 3 Iowa State (11-1, 1-0) returns home following a road win over Colorado to host 25th-ranked Baylor from Hilton Coliseum. The game tips at 1 p.m. and airs live on CBS.
Winners of eight in a row, the Cyclones have flexed their muscle on both ends of the court this year. They are averaging almost 88 points a night while allowing under 66.
Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones lead a balanced ISU attack, as each averages over 16.3 points per game. Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic, Dishon Jackson and Tamin Lipsey are all double-digit scorers as well for head coach TJ Otzelberger.
Baylor (9-3, 1-0) ran past Utah to open conference action, 81-56. The Bears have not lost since an early December defeat at two-time defending national champion Connecticut by four.
Norchad Omier leads five players in double figures, averaging just over 16 a night. Robert Wright III, Jeremy Roach, Jayden Nunn and VJ Edgecombe are all just behind. Roach was a key member of the Duke rotation prior to joining the Bears as a graduate transfer this past season.
ESPN’s BPI gives the Cyclones just under a 69 percent chance to win. ISU won the last meeting, 76-62, while the Bears lead the all-time series, 25-24.
Iowa State will recognize both the 1999-2000 and 2000-2001 teams during the day.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State's contest:
Iowa State vs. Baylor TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Baylor in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 1 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 4
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream the game live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: CBS
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 82, Baylor 78
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout the matchup.