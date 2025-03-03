Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. BYU: TV channel, prediction

Cyclones look to finish year strong, host BYU on Tuesday night

Dana Becker

Iowa State and Curtis Jones host BYU in Big 12 Conference action Tuesday night.
The Iowa State men capped a tough week with a big win over Arizona on Saturday night. 

Now, they look to finish the season strong when they host BYU on Tuesday night inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

Iowa State (22-7, 12-6) got back on track following two losses by avenging a previous overtime defeat at Arizona. Milan Momcilovic had 17 points, Tamin Lipsey dished out eight assists and Brandton Chatfield had eight rebounds off the bench.

The Cougars (21-8, 12-6) have been one of the hottest teams in the Big 12, winning six in a row and 10 of 12 including victories over Kansas and Arizona State. They handled West Virginia this past weekend, 77-56.

ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State a 75 percent chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. BYU on Tuesday, March 4:

Iowa State vs. BYU TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. BYU in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action

When: 8 p.m. CT | Tuesday, March 4

Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. BYU live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN2

Our Prediction: Iowa State 74, BYU 67

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

