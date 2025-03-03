How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. BYU: TV channel, prediction
The Iowa State men capped a tough week with a big win over Arizona on Saturday night.
Now, they look to finish the season strong when they host BYU on Tuesday night inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Iowa State (22-7, 12-6) got back on track following two losses by avenging a previous overtime defeat at Arizona. Milan Momcilovic had 17 points, Tamin Lipsey dished out eight assists and Brandton Chatfield had eight rebounds off the bench.
The Cougars (21-8, 12-6) have been one of the hottest teams in the Big 12, winning six in a row and 10 of 12 including victories over Kansas and Arizona State. They handled West Virginia this past weekend, 77-56.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State a 75 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. BYU on Tuesday, March 4:
Iowa State vs. BYU TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. BYU in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 8 p.m. CT | Tuesday, March 4
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. BYU live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN2
Our Prediction: Iowa State 74, BYU 67
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.