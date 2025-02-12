How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, prediction
The Iowa State men are riding high once again, winners of two straight and set to return to action back home this weekend.
Coming off a 77-65 win at UCF this past Tuesday night, the Cyclones host Cincinnati on Saturday inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
Keshon Gilbert had a strong game, scoring a team-high 15 points to lead a balanced effort. Joshua Jefferson had eight rebounds and Curtis Jones five assists.
Cincinnati has been playing some of its best basketball as of late, recording three straight wins over UCF, BYU and Utah since a four-game slide. Jizzle James leads four player sin double figures at just under 12 per game.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State an 83 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Cincinnati on Saturday, Feb. 15:
Iowa State vs. Cincinnati TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Cincinnati in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 3 p.m. CT | Saturday, February 15
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Cincinnati live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN2
Our Prediction: Iowa State 80, Cincinnati 72
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.