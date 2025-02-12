Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, prediction

Cyclones look to make it three in a row this weekend at home

Dana Becker

Keshon Gilbert and Iowa State host Cincinnati Saturday in Big 12 Conference action.
Keshon Gilbert and Iowa State host Cincinnati Saturday in Big 12 Conference action. / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

The Iowa State men are riding high once again, winners of two straight and set to return to action back home this weekend.

Coming off a 77-65 win at UCF this past Tuesday night, the Cyclones host Cincinnati on Saturday inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

Keshon Gilbert had a strong game, scoring a team-high 15 points to lead a balanced effort. Joshua Jefferson had eight rebounds and Curtis Jones five assists. 

Cincinnati has been playing some of its best basketball as of late, recording three straight wins over UCF, BYU and Utah since a four-game slide. Jizzle James leads four player sin double figures at just under 12 per game.

ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State an 83 percent chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Cincinnati on Saturday, Feb. 15:

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Cincinnati in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action

When: 3 p.m. CT | Saturday, February 15

Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Cincinnati live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN2

Our Prediction: Iowa State 80, Cincinnati 72

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball