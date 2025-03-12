How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, prediction
The Iowa State men gained some much-needed momentum this past weekend. Now, they look to add to it in a familiar place.
Coming off a win over Kansas State on the road in the regular season finale, the Cyclones take to the court beginning Wednesday at the Big 12 Championship. They will face Cincinnati at 11:30 a.m. CT live on ESPN.
Last year, Iowa State stunned Houston in the finals, denying the Cougars a sweep of the conference titles.
Curtis Jones was back to his old ways in the win over Kansas State, as he leads five player sin double figures at 17 points per game. Keshon Gilbert, MVP of the Big 12 tourney last year, Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey all average at least 10.6.
Cincinnati (18-14) knocked off Oklahoma State, 87-68, to advance. The Bearcats had lost to the Cowboys in the regular season finale, 78-67, just three days ago.
Jizzle James leads the team at 13 points per game followed by Simas Lukosius, who adds 10.6. Three others average over nine per night for the Bearcats.
During the regular season, the Cyclones posted an 81-70 victory over Cincinnati in Ames back in mid-February.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Cincinnati on Wednesday, March 12:
Iowa State vs. Cincinnati TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Cincinnati in men’s Big 12 Tournament basketball action
When: 11:30 a.m. CT | Wednesday, March 12
Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Cincinnati live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN
Our Prediction: Iowa State 78, Cincinnati 69
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.