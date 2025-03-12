Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, prediction

Cyclones look to carry momentum into Big 12 tournament

Dana Becker

Iowa State and Joshua Jefferson face Cincinnati in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.
Iowa State and Joshua Jefferson face Cincinnati in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday. / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The Iowa State men gained some much-needed momentum this past weekend. Now, they look to add to it in a familiar place.

Coming off a win over Kansas State on the road in the regular season finale, the Cyclones take to the court beginning Wednesday at the Big 12 Championship. They will face Cincinnati at 11:30 a.m. CT live on ESPN. 

Last year, Iowa State stunned Houston in the finals, denying the Cougars a sweep of the conference titles. 

Curtis Jones was back to his old ways in the win over Kansas State, as he leads five player sin double figures at 17 points per game. Keshon Gilbert, MVP of the Big 12 tourney last year, Joshua Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey all average at least 10.6.

Cincinnati (18-14) knocked off Oklahoma State, 87-68, to advance. The Bearcats had lost to the Cowboys in the regular season finale, 78-67, just three days ago.

Jizzle James leads the team at 13 points per game followed by Simas Lukosius, who adds 10.6. Three others average over nine per night for the Bearcats. 

During the regular season, the Cyclones posted an 81-70 victory over Cincinnati in Ames back in mid-February.

Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Cincinnati on Wednesday, March 12:

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Cincinnati in men’s Big 12 Tournament basketball action

When: 11:30 a.m. CT | Wednesday, March 12

Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Cincinnati live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN

Our Prediction: Iowa State 78, Cincinnati 69

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball