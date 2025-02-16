How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. Colorado: TV channel, prediction
The Iowa State men have a chance to put together a special season. To do so, though, they will need to continue to play well here down the stretch.
Since a three-game slide that started in late January, the Cyclones have put together a three-game win streak, highlighted by an 81-70 victory over Cincinnati this past weekend.
Iowa State (20-5, 10-4) remains home, hosting Colorado this Tuesday before back-to-back road games starting Saturday at Houston. But they must focus on the Buffaloes first before worrying about the showdown with the Cougars.
Curtis Jones scored 22 points and Joshua Jefferson had seven rebounds to lead the way vs. the Bearcats. Tamin Lipsey and Milan Momcilovic also got involved in the offense, as they reached 80 for the second time during this current mini-run.
Colorado (10-15, 1-13) snapped its 13-game losing skid with a 76-63 victory over UCF, earning its first league win of the season. The Buffaloes fell to Iowa State during that extended slide in December, 79-69.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State a 95 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Colorado on Tuesday, Feb. 18:
Iowa State vs. Colorado TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Colorado in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 7 p.m. CT | Tuesday, February 18
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Colorado live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Iowa State 81, Colorado 71
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.