How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. Kansas State: TV channel, prediction
The Iowa State men will look to bounce back once again from a tough road loss.
After seeing their hopes of an Arizona sweep come crashing down when Caleb Love sank a 55-footer to force overtime this past Monday, the third-ranked Cyclones (17-3, 7-2) are back inside Hilton Coliseum for a matchup with Kansas State Saturday afternoon.
This is the first of two meetings between the two, as they will close out the regular season in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, March 8.
Iowa State got an 18-point night from Tamin Lipsey vs. the Sun Devils, who went on to pick up an 86-75 decision.
Kansas State (8-11, 2-6) was stuck in a six-game losing skid before stunning West Virginia, 73-60, this past weekend. They started the year 4-1 before a 2-9 slide hit them heading into a meeting with Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.
ESPN’s BPI gives the Cyclones a 94 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Kansas State on Saturday, Feb. 1:
Iowa State vs. Kansas State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Kansas State in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 1 p.m. CT | Saturday, February 1
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Kansas State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN2
Our Prediction: Iowa State 82, Kansas State 65
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.