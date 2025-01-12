Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. Kansas: TV channel, spread, game odds

Iowa State-Kansas square off in biggest Big 12 game to date

Dana Becker

Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey and Hunter Dickinson from Kansas will lead their teams into battle Wednesday night.
Iowa State's Tamin Lipsey and Hunter Dickinson from Kansas will lead their teams into battle Wednesday night. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

When you get Iowa State and Kansas together, fireworks are to be expected. And this matchup Wednesday night should be no different.

The third-ranked Cyclones (14-1, 4-0) stormed back to remain perfect in Big 12 Conference play with a thrilling 85-84 victory over Texas Tech. The Jayhawks (12-3, 3-1) have wn three straight since a stunning loss to West Virginia to close out 2024.

Over the weekend, it was Joshua Jefferson to the rescue for Iowa State. Jefferson had a game-tying bucket to send the game with Texas Tech to overtime. He scored the final six of the extra session to secure the win.

Curtis Jones had 26 as Jefferson finished with 17 and Keshon Gilbert had 14. 

This series between Iowa State and Kansas has been chaotic to say the least, with the Cyclones winning the last meeting, 79-75. All-time, the Jayhawks hold the advantage, 190-68, including eight of the last 10. 

Hunter Dickinson averages a double-double for Kansas, scoring just under 16 points with 10 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Zeke Mayo adds 14.6 points and DaJuan Harris Jr. averages another 10 with 5.6 assists. 

ESPN’s BPI gives the Cyclones a 63 percent chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Kansas on Wednesday, Jan. 15:

Iowa State vs. Kansas TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. Kansas in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action

When: 6 p.m. CT | Wednesday, January 15

Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Kansas live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN2

Betting Odds: Iowa State is favored by 2.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Iowa State 82, Kansas 80

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

