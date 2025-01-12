How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. Kansas: TV channel, spread, game odds
When you get Iowa State and Kansas together, fireworks are to be expected. And this matchup Wednesday night should be no different.
The third-ranked Cyclones (14-1, 4-0) stormed back to remain perfect in Big 12 Conference play with a thrilling 85-84 victory over Texas Tech. The Jayhawks (12-3, 3-1) have wn three straight since a stunning loss to West Virginia to close out 2024.
Over the weekend, it was Joshua Jefferson to the rescue for Iowa State. Jefferson had a game-tying bucket to send the game with Texas Tech to overtime. He scored the final six of the extra session to secure the win.
Curtis Jones had 26 as Jefferson finished with 17 and Keshon Gilbert had 14.
This series between Iowa State and Kansas has been chaotic to say the least, with the Cyclones winning the last meeting, 79-75. All-time, the Jayhawks hold the advantage, 190-68, including eight of the last 10.
Hunter Dickinson averages a double-double for Kansas, scoring just under 16 points with 10 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Zeke Mayo adds 14.6 points and DaJuan Harris Jr. averages another 10 with 5.6 assists.
ESPN’s BPI gives the Cyclones a 63 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Kansas on Wednesday, Jan. 15:
Iowa State vs. Kansas TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Kansas in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 6 p.m. CT | Wednesday, January 15
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Kansas live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN2
Betting Odds: Iowa State is favored by 2.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 82, Kansas 80
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.