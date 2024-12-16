How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. Morgan State: TV channel, spread, game odds
The Iowa State men remain at home for one final time in 2024, taking on Morgan State in non-conference action Sunday.
Following this game, the Cyclones (9-1) enter Big 12 Conference play, closing out 2024 at Colorado on Monday, Dec. 30.
But first, they will look to secure their sixth consecutive win when they take on the Bears, who have played the likes of Xavier and Bowling Green this year.
Iowa State continues to feature a balanced attack with five payers averaging double figures. A sixth, Nate Heise, came off the bench against Omaha to score 10.
Curtis Jones, Keshon Gilbert, Milan Momcilovic, Dishon Jackson and Joshua Jefferson are all over 11 points per game, with star guard Tamin Lipsey adding just under nine with four assists a night. Gilbert leads the team in assists and Jefferson in rebounds.
Morgan State, who plays in the MEAC, is led by Wynston Tabbs, who is averaging over 16 points per game. Both Amahrie Simpkins and Will Thomas are in double figures.
This is just the second meeting between the two. The first came in 1985 with Iowa State winning, 114-67.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Morgan State on Sunday, Dec. 22:
Iowa State vs. Morgan State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Morgan State in men’s basketball action
When: 12 p.m. CT | Sunday, December 22
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
TV Channel: ESPN+
TV Channel: ESPN+
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 88, Morgan State 55
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.