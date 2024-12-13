How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. Omaha: TV channel, spread, game odds
Coming off a huge win over in-state rival Iowa, the third-ranked Iowa State men return to Hilton Coliseum for the next two games beginning Sunday with Omaha.
The Cyclones (8-1) rallied with a huge second half to stun the Hawkeyes on their home floor, 89-80.
Now, Iowa State gets two more opportunities to shine in Ames before opening Big 12 Conference play to close out 2024 at Oklahoma State.
Curtis Jones knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 23 off the bench vs. Iowa, with Joshua Jefferson delivering a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Cyclones outscored the Hawkeyes over the final 20 minutes, 52-36.
The Mavericks had a big stay in Iowa, playing at Northern Iowa this past Friday night. They have also taken on the likes of Minnesota and UNLV this year, losing by four to the Golden Gophers on the road.
Marquel Sutton and Tony Osburn each average double figures for Omaha, a member of the Summit League.
This is the first meeting between the Cyclones and Omaha since 2018, which ISU won, 82-55. Overall, they lead the series, 6-2, including five straight wins between 1982-2018.
ESPN’s FPI gives the Cyclones a 99 percent chance to win the game.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Omaha on Sunday, Dec. 15:
Iowa State vs. Omaha TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Omaha in men’s basketball action
When: 12 p.m. CT | Sunday, December 15
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Omaha live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 88, Omaha 64
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.