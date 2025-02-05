Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. TCU: TV channel, prediction

Needing a win, the Cyclones welcome TCU with ESPN College GameDay in attendance

Dana Becker

Joshua Jefferson and Iowa State welcome TCU Saturday to Ames.
The Iowa State men are in desperate need of a victory.

No, they are not going to miss out on the NCAA Tournament, but following three straight losses, they need momentum back on their side.

The Cyclones (17-5, 7-4) welcome TCU Saturday, with ESPN’s “College GameDay” setting up shop. 

Iowa State fell to Kansas on the road this past Monday night, 69-52, after losing to Kansas State last weekend and Arizona in overtime before that.

The Horned Frogs (11-10, 4-6) play West Virginia Wednesday night and are coming off a 68-57 victory over Colorado. Prior to that, they had lost five of seven. 

ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State an 88 percent chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. TCU on Saturday, Feb. 8:

Iowa State vs. TCU TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. TCU in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action

When: 11 a.m. CT | Saturday, February 8

Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa 

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. TCU live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Our Prediction: Iowa State 72, TCU 55

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

