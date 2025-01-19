Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. UCF: TV channel, spread, game odds

Iowa State back inside Hilton as they look to start a new win streak

Dana Becker

Joshua Jefferson and Iowa State return to the court Tuesday night vs. UCF.
Joshua Jefferson and Iowa State return to the court Tuesday night vs. UCF. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time since late November, the Iowa State men are coming off a loss as they return to the court.

The Cyclones (15-2, 5-1) saw their 12-game win streak come to an end over the weekend at West Virginia, 64-57. The offense never got on track, scoring their fewest points since a 74-point outing in a win over Baylor.

Curtis Jones, back in the starting lineup for a second consecutive time, scored 18 points while Joshua Jefferson had a double-double. Iowa State is still working out the issues that come with the loss of Milan Momcilovic, the leading 3-pointer shooter.

UCF (12-5, 3-3) suffered a tough one-point loss to Houston last time out, as they have alternated wins and loses since starting the year 10-2. Keyshawn Hall averages just under 17 points and seven rebounds per game to lead the Knights.

ESPN’s BPI gives the Cyclones a 92 percent chance to win.

Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. UCF on Tuesday, Jan. 21:

Iowa State vs. UCF TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State vs. UCF in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action

When: 7 p.m. CT | Tuesday, January 21

Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. UCF live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Iowa State 88, UCF 70

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball