How to watch Iowa State men’s basketball vs. UCF: TV channel, spread, game odds
For the first time since late November, the Iowa State men are coming off a loss as they return to the court.
The Cyclones (15-2, 5-1) saw their 12-game win streak come to an end over the weekend at West Virginia, 64-57. The offense never got on track, scoring their fewest points since a 74-point outing in a win over Baylor.
Curtis Jones, back in the starting lineup for a second consecutive time, scored 18 points while Joshua Jefferson had a double-double. Iowa State is still working out the issues that come with the loss of Milan Momcilovic, the leading 3-pointer shooter.
UCF (12-5, 3-3) suffered a tough one-point loss to Houston last time out, as they have alternated wins and loses since starting the year 10-2. Keyshawn Hall averages just under 17 points and seven rebounds per game to lead the Knights.
ESPN’s BPI gives the Cyclones a 92 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. UCF on Tuesday, Jan. 21:
Iowa State vs. UCF TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. UCF in men’s Big 12 Conference basketball action
When: 7 p.m. CT | Tuesday, January 21
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. UCF live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 88, UCF 70
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.