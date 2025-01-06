How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball at Arizona State: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women look to get momentum on their side when they head to the desert for a pair of Big 12 Conference road games.
Up first for the Cyclones (10-6, 1-2) will be Arizona State on Wednesday night. From there, they head to Arizona on Saturday before returning home to Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State is looking to rebound from an eight-point loss to Utah over the weekend, which snapped a 12-game home win streak. Audi Crooks scored a game-high 29 points, as she became the fastest female in school history to reach 1,000 career points.
The Cyclones, though, have lost five of seven since starting the year 8-2, including two league defeats.
Arizona State (8-7, 2-1) started the year off just 5-7 but have won three straight, including back-to-back Big 12 games vs. Texas Tech and Houston. They are led by Tyi Skinner, who averages 17 points per game. Jalyn Brown is right behind at 16 with two more players adding 11 a night.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State an 80 percent chance to win.
This is just the fourth meeting all-time between the two, with the last coming in 1995. Iowa State won that contest, 69-61, and leads the series, 2-1.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State at Arizona State on Wednesday, Jan. 8:
Iowa State at Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at Arizona State in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action
When: 7:30 p.m. CT | Wednesday, January 8
Where: Mullett Arena | Tempe, Arizona
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Arizona State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Iowa State 71, Arizona State 66