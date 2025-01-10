Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball at Arizona: TV channel, live stream

Iowa State looks to keep momentum going before leaving Arizona for chilly Iowa

Dana Becker

Audi Crooks and Iowa State look to sweep the Arizona Big 12 schools when they face the Wildcats on Saturday.
The Iowa State women got back in the win column earlier this week, posting 90 points in a win over Arizona State. Now, they look to make it a sweep over the new Big 12 schools from the state of Arizona.

The Cyclones (11-6, 2-2) head to Tucson to face the Wildcats (11-6, 2-2) on Saturday. Tip is set for 3 p.m. Central time with the game streaming live on ESPN+.

Audi Crooks led five players in double figures vs. the Sun Devils, scoring 20 points. Arianna Jackson had 16, knocking down four key 3-pointers. 

Crooks, who became the latest player to reach the 1,000 career points mark, has led the Cyclones in scoring in each of the last 14 games. She has scored in double figures in all but one career game over two seasons.

Arizona is coming off a tough overtime loss on the road to Baylor, 81-76, as they have gone 4-2 over the last six. Breya Cunningham leads the team in scoring at 13 points a night.

ESPN’s BPI gives Arizona a slim 51 percent chance to win.

Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State at Arizona on Saturday, Jan. 11:

Iowa State at Arizona TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State at Arizona in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action

When: 3 p.m. CT | Saturday, January 11

Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Arizona live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Our Prediction: Iowa State 71, Arizona 69

