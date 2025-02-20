Iowa State Cyclones

How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball at Baylor: TV channel, live stream

Cyclones bring four-game win streak into action vs. league leader

Dana Becker

Addy Brown and Iowa State travel to Baylor on Saturday afternoon.
Addy Brown and Iowa State travel to Baylor on Saturday afternoon. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State women get their shot at Big 12 Conference leader Baylor this weekend.

Coming off a fourth consecutive win, the Cyclones take on the 19th-ranked Bears Saturday live on FOX. 

Iowa State (19-9, 10-5) continued its late-season run with a 64-53 victory over Houston, adding to wins over Kansas, Colorado and Cincinnati. Kelsey Joens scored 13 with Addy Brown recording a double-double. 

Baylor (23-5, 13-2) has won seven in a row since back-to-back losses to UCLA and TCU. The other league loss came at the hands of Oklahoma State back on January 1.

ESPN’s BPI gives Baylor an 81 percent chance to win.

Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State at Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 22:

Iowa State at Baylor TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Iowa State at Baylor in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action

When: 1:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, February 22

Where: Foster Pavilion | Waco, Texas

Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Baylor live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FOX

Our Prediction: Baylor 72, Iowa State 62

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

