How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball at Baylor: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women get their shot at Big 12 Conference leader Baylor this weekend.
Coming off a fourth consecutive win, the Cyclones take on the 19th-ranked Bears Saturday live on FOX.
Iowa State (19-9, 10-5) continued its late-season run with a 64-53 victory over Houston, adding to wins over Kansas, Colorado and Cincinnati. Kelsey Joens scored 13 with Addy Brown recording a double-double.
Baylor (23-5, 13-2) has won seven in a row since back-to-back losses to UCLA and TCU. The other league loss came at the hands of Oklahoma State back on January 1.
ESPN’s BPI gives Baylor an 81 percent chance to win.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State at Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 22:
Iowa State at Baylor TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at Baylor in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action
When: 1:30 p.m. CT | Saturday, February 22
Where: Foster Pavilion | Waco, Texas
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Baylor live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FOX
Our Prediction: Baylor 72, Iowa State 62