How to watch Iowa State women’s basketball at Cincinnati: TV channel, live stream
The Iowa State women suffered an 82-69 setback against TCU this past weekend, falling for the second straight time to a ranked opponent.
Now, as the season begins to really wind down, the Cyclones (15-9, 6-5) need wins. They hope to start a streak at Cincinnati on Wednesday night.
Addy Brown poured in 31 and Audi Crooks added 29 against the Horned Frogs, who raced out an early lead behind Hailey Van Lith.
Cincinnati (13-7, 5-5) has gone 2-2 over its last four, earning wins over Arizona State and Houston around losses to Arizona and Baylor. Jillian Hayes, the sister of NBA player Jaxson Hayes, leads the Bearcats at 16.6 points and almost 10 rebounds per game.
ESPN’s BPI gives Iowa State a 75 percent chance to win.
Here are the details on how to watch Iowa State at Cincinnati on Wednesday, Feb. 5:
Iowa State at Cincinnati TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State at Cincinnati in Big 12 Conference women’s basketball action
When: 5:30 p.m. CT | Wednesday, February 5
Where: Fifth Third Arena | Cincinnati, Ohio
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State at Cincinnati live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Iowa State 78, Cincinnati 72